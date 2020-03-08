Cruz, Gosar to stay home as precaution after potential virus exposure

Two Republicans in Congress said Sunday they will remain at home and stay away from Capitol Hill this week because they interacted with an individual who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said in separate statements that they will take precautionary measures because they interacted at the Conservative Political Action Conference, known as CPAC, with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19. The event, which typically attracts thousands of conservatives, was held Feb. 26-29 at National Harbor in Maryland.

Gosar said on Twitter that he and three members of his senior staff are “officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC” with the individual, who is under the care of medical professionals in New Jersey and has been quarantined.

"I am not currently experiencing any symptoms, nor is any member of my staff. However, in order to prevent any potential transmission, I will remain at my home in Arizona until the conclusion of the 14 day period following my interaction with this individual," Gosar said.

In addition, the congressman said he is closing his Washington office for the week.