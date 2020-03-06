White House seeks ‘targeted’ coronavirus stimulus measures

The Trump administration is looking at the potential need for targeted economic stimulus in response to the COVID-19 epidemic, a top administration official said Friday.

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC that his team as well as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's were looking at options that could assist individuals who lose out on pay as well as industries hard-hit by the virus' spread, such as airlines suffering from travel reductions.

[Trump signs $8.3B coronavirus aid package]

"NEC and Treasury, Steve Mnuchin and I, and staffs have been talking about this, and we would prefer a targeted approach, a rather micro approach if you understand," Kudlow said. "Let's think about individuals who might lose paychecks because they had to stay home if they get the virus. Let's think about small businesses that might get hurt by this. Perhaps we would look at some sectors."

Kudlow appeared to rule out broader relief measures, such as the payroll tax cut President Donald Trump floated in a tweet earlier this week as well as a proposal from a former top Obama administration official to distribute $1,000 rebate checks to all Americans.