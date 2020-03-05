Schumer’s comments draw Supreme Court into politics

“What troubles me is his being admonished publicly by President Donald Trump for the use of his words,” Durbin said. “It just takes your breath away to think that this president, with his thousands of tweets and statements and utterances, as outrageous as they have been, would be standing as a judge of others when it comes to the use of language.”

This isn’t the first time Roberts has weighed in on politicians’ words. In November 2018, Roberts issued a rare statement to defend the independence of the judiciary after Trump said it was “an Obama judge” who ruled against an administration immigration policy.

Trump has made comments about judges and justices several times during his presidency, including last month when he used Twitter to criticize the judge and a juror in the Roger Stone criminal trial, as well as call out Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor to say they should recuse themselves from cases about him.

But Roberts did not make statements then, so his rebuke of Schumer on Wednesday, even if the right call, took some criticism of its own. Roberts is a George W. Bush appointee whose instincts as chief justice have been to try to keep the Supreme Court from appearing political or stepping into the role of the political branches.

“I agree with the Chief Justice that Senator Schumer’s comments were utterly inappropriate,” University of Texas law professor and appeals court watcher Steve Vladeck tweeted. “But there’s a risk to statements like this — unless the Chief plans to speak out whenever a political leader says something incendiary about the Justices, like accusing them of personal bias.”