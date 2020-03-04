Lawmakers use Supreme Court case to press abortion views

The sidewalk in front of the Supreme Court turned into a microcosm of the national debate over abortion Wednesday, a cacophony from dueling rallies that pressed each side's legal, legislative and cultural views.

Members of Congress on booming public-address systems tried to speak over the din, as the abutting anti-abortion and abortion rights groups waved signs, dressed up their dogs or chanted slogans.

[Fiery exchanges in Supreme Court over Louisiana abortion law]

"We have two rallies at once," Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said when he paused his speech because of the noise and pointed to the anti-abortion rally. "Oh, those are the bad guys."

Inside the Supreme Court, the justices heard oral argument about the fate of a Louisiana abortion clinic regulation that requires doctors at abortion clinics to have admitting privileges at a local hospital.