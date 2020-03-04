Fiery exchanges in Supreme Court over Louisiana abortion law

The Supreme Court appeared split during heated oral arguments Wednesday over the future of a Louisiana abortion law that advocates say could signal wider action on abortion policy ahead of the elections this fall.

At issue is whether the 2014 state law that would require abortion providers to obtain hospital admitting privileges within 30 miles of the clinic can take effect and, more broadly, if abortion providers have the right to file suit on behalf of their patients.

The case, June Medical Services v. Russo, is the first abortion case since the retirement of Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, who was pivotal in decisions that protect abortion rights. Kennedy’s replacement is Trump pick Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, whose questioning mirrored that of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.

The Louisiana law is nearly identical to a Texas law that the Supreme Court struck down in the 2016 case Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt. In that case, Roberts sided with the minority, but how he could rule during this case is more open to interpretation. However, he sided with the liberal justices to continue blocking the law from taking effect during the legal challenge.