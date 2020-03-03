Supreme Court revisits abortion issue over Louisiana law

The Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday over the fate of a Louisiana abortion law, but what happens in the courtroom could signal much more about the future of abortion rights across the country.

The challenge to Louisiana’s Act 620, a 2014 law that required doctors who perform abortions to hold admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the clinic, is the latest inflection point for the cultural, political and legal currents on the contentious issue of abortion.

The case could determine not only access to abortion for Louisiana residents, but also how successful other states can be when enacting similar laws that regulate abortion clinics, and the court’s trajectory for possibly curtailing abortion access more broadly.

It is the first major abortion case at the Supreme Court since the departure of Justice Anthony M. Kennedy — who was central in previous cases that upheld abortion rights — and the arrival of President Donald Trump's newest appointee, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Louisiana based its law on a nearly identical Texas law, which the Supreme Court struck down when Kennedy sided with the four justices on the liberal wing in Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt in 2016.