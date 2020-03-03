The chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said the U.S. Department of Transportation has failed to implement a plan to prevent the spread of contagious diseases via aircraft despite a recommendation to do so five years ago.

Rep. Peter A. DeFazio, an Oregon Democrat, said the Government Accountability Office recommended the Department of Transportation craft a comprehensive response plan in response to the 2014 Ebola outbreak.

“That hasn't happened,” he said during a hearing Tuesday of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Subcommittee on Aviation. “Through two administrations it hasn’t happened and now it’s a little late.”

DeFazio’s remarks came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are seeking information from airlines on passenger manifests so they can contact those who may have come in contact with passengers who were later diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which has killed six people in the U.S.

