Is Bernie Sanders winning or losing?



ANALYSIS — A week ago, after CBS News and NBC News/Marist polls showed former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead in South Carolina shrinking to the mid-single digits, it appeared that Sen. Bernie Sanders was about to get another boost in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Yes, others might still be vying for the pragmatist banner, but an imploding Biden campaign had to be good news for the Vermont independent. Most of the TV chatter wasn’t about who would win the party’s nomination but rather whether anyone or anything could slow Sanders — producing a “brokered convention” that might give anti-Sanders forces a fighting chance.

But after Saturday’s results propelled Biden very much back into the Democratic race, supporters of Sanders must feel less comfortable than they were. And if they don’t, they should. Their revolution might have gotten a little ahead of itself.

Even with former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s exit from the race, there are too many “establishment” contenders in the race, which gives Sanders an advantage on March 3rd, Super Tuesday. But, with the help of Rep. James E. Clyburn, Biden proved his strength with black voters and older voters in South Carolina, and the rest of the South, as well as non-Southern states with a considerable African American population, offers Biden a potential source of support on which he must capitalize.