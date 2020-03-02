7 things to watch on Super Tuesday in the battle for Congress

Super Tuesday contests will be critical in the race for the the Democratic presidential nomination. But there are also plenty of primaries further down the ballot that will provide clues about the battle for Congress in 2020.

Voters will head to the polls in 14 states and one territory Tuesday, and five of those states will be holding congressional primaries: Alabama, Arkansas, California, North Carolina and Texas. All but Arkansas are House and Senate battlegrounds in 2020.

Many of the congressional primaries may not be resolved Tuesday, however. It could be days or weeks before votes are fully counted in California because mail-in ballots can be postmarked on Election Day. The state has a unique top-two primary system where all candidates compete on the same ballot and the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to November. Primaries may also be unresolved in Texas and Alabama, both of which have provisions where the top two candidates advance to a primary runoff if no one wins a majority of the vote. Runoffs in Alabama would take place March 31, while Texas contests would be May 26.

Here are seven dynamics to watch as the results roll in:

1. Incumbents in trouble?