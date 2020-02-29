Coronavirus response efforts ramp up as first U.S. death confirmed

House and Senate negotiators working through the weekend on a COVID-19 aid package are now trying to agree on a figure between $7 billion and $8 billion, people familiar with the talks said, in advance of likely floor action next week.

Lawmakers and aides were hashing out the final details as public health officials confirmed more cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that originated in China last year — including the first reported U.S. death.

At a press conference Saturday, President Donald Trump warned "additional cases in the United States are likely," but healthy individuals "should be able to recover should they contract the virus."

Of 22 confirmed U.S. cases, 15 individuals have recovered or are "well on their way," Trump said. Seattle-area health officials said the patient who died was a man in his late 50s.

In addition to the death, officials confirmed two additional cases at a nursing home in Washington state, including one health care worker in her 40s, the first U.S. health provider to have a known infection.