Federal courts prepare for possible coronavirus disruptions

The nation’s federal courts should make sure they are prepared for a “potential pandemic” from the coronavirus respiratory illness, including procedures to “ensure the continuation of necessary court functions,” the judiciary’s administrative agency recommended in a memo Thursday.

The memo from James Duff, the director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, went to all federal judges, along with clerks, staff, attorneys and chief probation officers and was marked as “important information.”

The memo arrived with “posters for placing around facilities,” including Centers for Disease Control information on “What to do if you are sick with coronavirus disease 2019” and “STOP THE SPREAD OF GERMS: Help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases like COVID-19,” the illness caused by coronavirus.

The guidance came as the stock market dropped again and the Trump administration expanded its response to the potential for an outbreak of COVID-19 on American soil, as the virus that started in China had spread to Iran, Italy and other countries.