House Democratic leaders on Wednesday publicly tamped down concerns some of their members have been privately raising about the down-ballot effect of a potential Bernie Sanders presidential nomination, even as one of their ranks was in South Carolina endorsing a Sanders competitor.

As the Democratic Caucus gathered for its weekly caucus meeting in the Capitol on Wednesday morning, House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn was some 500 miles away in North Charleston, S.C., holding a news conference with Joe Biden to announce his endorsement of the former vice president.

South Carolina voters head to the polls Saturday, and Clyburn said he decided to publicly back Biden, whom he’d long ago decided to vote for, after hearing from constituents who wanted to know who in the narrowing Democratic field he was backing.

The No. 3 House Democrat is expected to be the only longtime caucus leader to make an endorsement in the 2020 presidential primary. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer have both said they will not express support for any particular candidate but will back the eventual nominee.