Clyburn, No. 3 House Democrat, endorses Biden for president

Most “Frontline” Democrats — those the party campaign arm considers vulnerable for reelection in 2020 — haven’t endorsed, but those who have are mostly backing Biden or former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Bloomberg’s campaign commissioned a poll to test the impact a Sanders nomination would have in battleground districts. The survey of 600 registered voters conducted Feb. 22-23 showed Sanders trailing by 1 percentage point in a hypothetical general election matchup against President Donald Trump. But when respondents were reasked the question alongside potential GOP attack lines about Sanders’ self-described democratic socialist positions, Trump’s margin increased to a 6 percentage point lead.

The poll, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points, also found that 39 percent of respondents in the battleground districts would be less likely to vote for a Democratic congressional candidate if Sanders were the nominee and his democratic socialist ideas were in the party platform, compared to 21 percent who said they’d be more likely to vote for a Democrat and 34 percent who said it would have no impact.

Clyburn's endorsement of Biden likely has little to do with the vulnerable members' concerns about Sanders, however. He has a longtime friendship with Biden, and several colleagues he’s close with in the Congressional Black Caucus have also endorsed Biden. Former CBC Chairman Cedric L. Richmond, D-La., who has nightly dinners with Clyburn when the House is in session, is a national co-chairman of Biden’s campaign.

In South Carolina, Clyburn’s endorsement is arguably the most influential one Biden could receive. But the former vice president is already ahead in the state. Three polls conducted in South Carolina before the debate showed Biden leading the pack, with Sanders an average of 8 percentage points behind him, according to Real Clear Politics. The most recent of the three, a Public Policy Polling survey conducted Feb. 23-24, had Biden up 15 percentage points over Sanders.