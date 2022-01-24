US expands work program to retain more foreign STEM students

The Biden administration has expanded the types of degrees that can qualify international students for a three-year work permit after graduation in an effort to grow U.S. competitiveness in math and science fields.

The Department of Homeland Security added 22 new degree programs to its list of fields that make graduates eligible to work up to three years in the U.S. under the Optional Practical Training program. The additional degrees added Friday include forestry, climate science, data science, financial analytics and some social sciences.

Under OPT, foreign students who graduate from American universities may stay and work in the U.S. for one year after graduation, at which point they would need to apply for a work visa. Though some may have country-specific visas available, many graduates find themselves vying for a coveted slot in an annual lottery for just 85,000 H-1B specialty occupation visas.

However, those who complete degrees in designated science, math, engineering or technology degrees may extend those work permits for an additional two years, giving them more time to work in the U.S. and more chances to secure a visa in the H-1B lottery.

“STEM innovation allows us to solve the complex challenges we face today and make a difference in how we secure and protect our country,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. “Through STEM education and training opportunities, DHS is expanding the number and diversity of students who excel in STEM education and contribute to the U.S. economy.”