Trump pounces and Scranton Joe shows signs of fight in 2024 preview

ANALYSIS — President Joe Biden and Democrats have spent weeks stubbing their own toes and Donald Trump has repeatedly pounced — providing the frame for an evolving 2024 presidential campaign.

Sure, the former president has stubbed his own, most recently with a racially tinged rally in Arizona and by contradicting his own false “stolen” election claims. But it is Biden and Democrats, prolonging their own legislative defeats and general political pain, who have played right into the hands of the front-runner for the next Republican presidential nomination.

On Thursday night, Biden and Trump appeared in preferred friendly territory: Biden delivered remarks to a virtual Democratic National Committee event and Trump appeared on “Hannity” on Fox News, a cable network with which he claims to have a beef but still has the kind of national reach that Trump knows can help him.

Biden headlined the event on the one-year anniversary of being sworn into office, quipping to Vice President Kamala Harris that “sometimes it seems longer, doesn’t it, Kamala?” He called his up-and-down first trip around the sun as commander in chief a “year of challenges” but still touted what he called “enormous progress.”

Meanwhile, during an interview with Fox personality Sean Hannity that featured few probing follow-up questions, Trump offered a much different assessment of his successor’s performance.