Supreme Court won’t review House COVID-19 proxy voting

House Republicans’ constitutional challenge to COVID-19-related proxy-voting rules finally ran out of steam Monday, when the Supreme Court declined to hear Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s appeal of lower court rulings that dismissed the case.

Dozens of House Republicans and several constituents filed the lawsuit in May 2020 to stop Speaker Nancy Pelosi from allowing members to vote on behalf of those who could not safely travel to the Capitol to vote during the pandemic. Dozens more Republicans joined in.

A district court judge in Washington dismissed the lawsuit in August 2020, ruling that Pelosi and other defendants are immune under the Speech or Debate Clause of the Constitution. A federal appeals court agreed in July 2021.

By the time McCarthy appealed to the Supreme Court last year, of the 160 Republicans House members who had joined the lawsuit, only the California Republican and Rep. Chip Roy of Texas remained, lawyers for the House pointed out in a brief.

The reason for that dwindling number, the House lawyers wrote, was “many of the original Member plaintiffs have relied on the rules to vote by proxy or served as the proxy for their colleagues, in some cases before exiting the lawsuit.”