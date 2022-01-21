Richmond: ‘We’re not giving up’ on voting rights

Curtis: Do you think you'll ever get any allies from Republicans? Any support?

Richmond: I'm not sure. I mean, the short answer is I hope so. But I've not seen many Republicans display the courage to stand up to President Trump and dispute his “big lie.” But we can't let their obstruction stop us. And so we're going to continue to try. The president said yesterday that he doesn't mind talking to anybody, including Republicans, about voting rights and the need to protect it and protect our elections.

Curtis: Now you bring up “the big lie”, we've seen the damage of it. On the right, [there’s] a lot of grassroots organizing on the ground. They're changing election laws, having laws that change how votes are counted, and who does the counting. They're recruiting poll watchers to be on the lookout for non-existent fraud. Now, we saw how effective the activists turned out to be in the last election on the other side, particularly black women in states like Georgia. Will it take an even greater mobilization today, on the [left,] among voting activists to ensure that people can exercise their right to vote and have that vote count?

Richmond: I think it's an — all of above — approach. First of all, we need to continue to fight to protect the right to vote. Second, we need to make sure that the Justice Department is doing their job in the civil rights division. And then third, we need to make sure that we are equipping organizers, activists and others to ensure that people have the ability to exercise their vote and that the vote counts.

And so I think history shows us that people have never been … especially in the African American community … they've never been kind to people taking something from them. And this desire by Republicans to take the right to vote away, I think will not be met with kindness.