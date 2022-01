Traditionally, the week of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is a recess for Congress. Not this year.

Instead, the House planned to be in session and the Senate returned last minute for an unsuccessful attempt at passing voting rights legislation.

Both chambers have now left town and will recess next week. Here's the week in photos as captured by CQ Roll Call's photojournalists:

Sen. Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., races Tuesday to board the Senate subway as the doors close, eventually leaving behind his security detail. Durbin was on his way to the Senate Democrats' caucus meeting on voting rights and filibuster reform in the Hart Senate Office Building. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks with reporters Wednesday after a House Democratic Caucus meeting in the Capitol. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, does a TV interview Wednesday in the Russell Senate Office Building. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., and members of the Congressional Black Caucus gather outside the Senate chamber Wednesday to urge passage of voting rights legislation. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A demonstrator holds a sign at a rally Wednesday with Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., outside the Capitol to urge the Senate to pass voting rights legislation. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., walks through Statuary Hall after a Thursday vote. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., talk in the Capitol after a Thursday vote. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)