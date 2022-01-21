In Sinema’s speech, a warning and a path forward

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s floor speech last week announcing her opposition to weakening the filibuster predictably infuriated many congressional Democrats and sparked jubilation among many congressional Republicans for halting one of the left’s top legislative priorities.

By focusing on the short-term political outcome, my congressional colleagues, and their Democratic and Republican bases, run the risk of missing the fundamental point of Sen. Sinema’s speech: a dire warning about the future of hyperpartisanship.

Sen. Sinema accurately diagnosed a “disease of division” afflicting the nation, highlighting how partisan nuclear actions on the part of politicians have weakened our institutions and sowed more division everywhere, from the halls of Congress to dinner tables across America.

“Nearly every party-line response to the problems we face in this body, every partisan action taken to protect a cherished value, has led us to more division, not less,” Sinema noted. “The steady escalation of tit for tat weakens the guardrails of the Senate and excludes input from the other party, furthering anger and resentment.”

While Democrats and Republicans have both been frustrated with the use of the filibuster at times, the legislative tool has served as a guardrail because it prevents a majority party from dragging the nation too far to the left or right.