Senate Judiciary approves bill cracking down on tech monopolies

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday overcame stiff opposition from tech companies and a prolonged debate to approve a bipartisan bill that would prohibit digital giants like Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google from giving preference to their own products and services over those of their competitors.

The bill, backed by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, and nine others, would cover companies that have at least 50 million U.S.-based monthly active users and a market capitalization or annual sales greater than $550 billion in two prior years.

The bill was agreed to on a bipartisan vote of 16-6. It would give the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice the ability to assess which companies are covered by the measure, should it eventually clear both chambers and be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Should enough lawmakers and Biden sign off, the bill would be the first to challenge the market power of large tech platforms since internet-based devices and online commerce became commonplace.

The House Judiciary Committee in June of last year approved a similar measure backed by Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Lance Gooden, R-Texas, that would authorize the Federal Trade Commission to break up companies if they are found to engage in conflict of interest practices, such as preferring their own products over those of their competitors.