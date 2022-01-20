Fees are hurdles for decades-old, unused tribal energy program

In 2005, Congress created a federal program to grow energy projects in Indian Country, where the build-out of electricity lags significantly behind the national average.

Nearly 17 years later, the Tribal Energy Loan Guarantee Program designed to serve as a financial safety net for tribes’ energy investments has yet to back a single project.

Democrats want to allocate $200 million for the program and raise the cap on total loan guarantees from $2 billion to $20 billion as part of the sweeping climate change and social spending bill known as the Build Back Better plan. But the legislation – which is stalled in the Senate – does not directly mention a key barrier for tribal participation in the program: upfront costs for tribes.

In a letter sent in April to congressional leaders, tribal groups including the National Congress of American Indians and 30 other organizations, asked Congress for help accessing loans and expanding loan guarantees for native applicants.

Issuing and guaranteeing loans is a central mission of the Energy Department, which manages more than $40 billion in loans, loan guarantees and other financial commitments through its Loan Programs Office, and the Biden administration has plans to ramp up lending. In the case of the Tribal Energy Loan Guarantee Program, DOE does not issue loans but instead promises to repay up to 90 percent of what a bank or other financial is owed if the borrowing tribe defaults.