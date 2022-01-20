Democrats ‘not ready to throw in the towel’ on child tax credit

Top Democratic tax writers remained optimistic Thursday about restoring a more generous version of the child tax credit that sent monthly checks to families after President Joe Biden admitted he’s “not sure” he can get the votes to pass it.

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., told reporters he's "not ready to throw in the towel" on renewing the expired child tax credit expansion from 2021 that allowed families to get monthly checks of up to $300 per child and he doesn't believe Biden is either.

“We're gonna fight like hell for it,” Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., added. “It's particularly important right now because it's a tangible benefit at a time when families have extra expenses as a result of omicron."

At a news conference Wednesday, Biden said Democrats would have to break up the House-passed $2.2 trillion climate and social spending package to get “chunks” of it through the Senate amid opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., to the full package. Democrats are using the budget reconciliation process to get around the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for ending a filibuster, and they need Manchin’s support to pass a reconciliation package with a simple majority vote.

The president called out the child tax credit expansion as a big component of the package that he feels strongly about but that may not survive in the final version.