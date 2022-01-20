Biden getting air cover as he seeks more time away from DC to sell first-year achievements

President Joe Biden is eager to spend more time away from the White House as his administration enters its second year, and a lot of that will be an effort to sell the parts of his agenda that actually did get enacted into law in Year One.

And supporters of the president are taking to the airwaves in support of that message.

In one new ad campaign shared first with CQ Roll Call, Building Back Together, a nonprofit group backing the president’s policy agenda, is spending $1.5 million across a variety of platforms to tout the administration’s first year achievements.

The spending includes TV and radio spots, as well as billboards and both digital and print ads, according to a release from the group. In particular, Building Back Together is seeking to reach an array of audiences, including Black, Latino and AAPI voters.

"From taking on the pandemic and jumpstarting the economic recovery, to proving that government can work for the people by passing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and American Rescue Plan, we're wasting no time in 2022 to communicate to Americans across the country about the enormous successes of the Biden-Harris Administration," executive director Danielle Melfi said in a statement.