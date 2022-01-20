Amid hunger crisis, Biden urged to release frozen Afghan funds

Calls are growing on Capitol Hill for the Biden administration to release some of the billions of dollars in seized Afghan financial assets the United States is keeping frozen.

The calls from dozens of Democrats, and at least one Republican, have become more urgent in recent weeks as worries deepen about the massive hunger crisis confronting Afghanistan's citizens — as well as how a local Islamic State group might exploit the dwindling conditions to capture more territory in the troubled South Asian country.

When the Taliban seized power in August, the Biden administration responded by quickly taking control of the vast majority of the former Kabul central government’s foreign reserves — roughly $9.4 billion. The overwhelming amount of that sum were held in U.S. banks, including some $7 billion kept at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

On Wednesday, over 40 House lawmakers, led by Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colo., Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., and Peter Meijer, R-Mich., urged President Joe Biden to release a “substantial share” of the frozen reserves to relevant U.N. agencies. The group said those funds could be used to relieve some of the Afghan people’s suffering.

The lawmakers argued the worsening food crisis is a significant contributor to Afghanistan’s mass migration problems and is something that could be used by the local Islamic State affiliate, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province or ISKP, to destabilize the Taliban and seize more territory that could become a safe haven for terrorist groups.