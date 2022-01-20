Activists press companies on abortion with Roe v. Wade at stake

Institutional investors with a combined $11.8 billion in assets launched a coordinated effort to pressure The Home Depot Inc. and more than a dozen other companies on the disparity between their public support for women in the workplace and contributions to lawmakers who want to restrict abortion access.

Fund managers including the Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island and Perpetual Ltd.'s Trillium Asset Management, together with foundations such as the Unitarian Universalist Association and environment, social and governance investing advocates like As You Sow, filed disclosure proposals for the 2022 proxy season at the companies, said Rhia Ventures, a social impact fund that’s coordinating the effort.

The push reflects how the fight over abortion access, one of the most divisive issues in U.S. politics, is coming to a head in Washington and on Wall Street. The Supreme Court is expected to rule by the end of this term in challenges to state laws restricting the procedure and could overturn Roe v. Wade, its landmark 1973 decision that established a woman's right to choose to have an abortion, just as the annual corporate shareholder meeting season winds down.

“We’re not convinced that companies are actively thinking about, much less preparing for, the harms that employees will face if Roe v. Wade is overturned or critically weakened,” David Stocks, executive director of the Educational Foundation of America, which is participating in the effort, said in a statement.

The ramped-up efforts are the latest example of stakeholders calling out companies to explain why their political action committees give to politicians whose agenda conflicts with publicly stated corporate values, a practice BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, warned could harm them in the long run.