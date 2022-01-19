Senators struggle on Russia sanctions as ‘hourglass’ runs low

Senators are feeling hard-pressed to take action intended to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from giving the invasion order as Russia increases its threats against Ukraine by the day.

The Senate calendar poses a challenge to getting anything done in time to impact Putin’s strategic calculus. The chamber is scheduled to be out next week and there is not yet a clear path ahead for voting on a Russia sanctions vehicle that could clear Congress.

“It is an issue,” said Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Jim Risch, R-Idaho, of the compressed timeline lawmakers have for reaching agreement on a sanctions bill that can amass 60 votes in the Senate and also pass the House. It would then also have to be signed into law with enough time to affect Putin’s decision-making as the situation in Ukraine grows more tense as the drums of war get louder.

Democrats, with the support of the White House, are amassing around a “mother-of-all-sanctions” bill from Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J. The bill would put in place a substantive sanctions regime that would be triggered if there was a Russian invasion. While the United States has imposed similarly severe sanctions on North Korea and Iran, the sanctions outlined in the bill have never been tried before on an economy of Russia’s size.

Though the bill was only introduced last week, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York, who is a co-sponsor, has used the chamber's procedure to bypass committee consideration of the measure and bring it to the floor. The legislation has 41 co-sponsors — but they are all Democrats.