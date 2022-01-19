Rare snowy owl dazzles onlookers from Union Station perch

Many Capitol Hill visitors come through Union Station to be wowed by the sights and attractions in the nation’s symbolic home of democracy. The latest high-profile visitor to “This Town,” however, has come for the rats.

A snowy owl, a rare sight in Washington, has been dazzling crowds of birders making pilgrimages to Columbus Circle with binoculars and cameras, hoping to catch a glimpse of the rare Arctic visitor. The juvenile female has been spotted since early January on top of the marble statue, returning night after night to feast on pigeons and rats.

The owl’s whereabouts have been well reported as it makes its rounds from Union Station to the top of the Postal Museum and the roofs of Senate and House office buildings.

The powerful and agile predators mostly hunt at night in the winter and find high perches on which they watch for prey before swooping down and snatching up dinner in their powerful talons. During the day, they typically catch some rest on wide, flat rooftops, tucked up against something like an air conditioning vent to protect themselves from other birds of prey like eagles and hawks.

“Owls sit up high. They want to sit somewhere where they can hear and see everything that's going on,” said Tykee James, the government affairs coordinator at the National Audubon Society.