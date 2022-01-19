Plan to distribute free N95 masks praised, but some want more done

The White House is making 400 million nonsurgical N95 masks in a national stockpile available for free to Americans after months of supply shortages and cost concerns from consumers, although one high-profile lawmaker said the administration should do more.

High-filtration masks, such as N95s, provide greater protection against the omicron COVID-19 variant. But throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, N95s have been more expensive than cloth or surgical masks, and sometimes difficult to find.

“Not all masks are created equal. N95s are far more effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tweeted Wednesday morning. "I applaud the Biden Administration for making 400 million N95 masks available for free around the country. It is a good first step, and more must be done."

Last week, Sanders introduced legislation with over 50 other Democrats from both chambers to require the federal government to send three N95 masks to every person in the United States.

Under President Joe Biden's plan, the free masks will be available at tens of thousands of locations nationwide, according to a White House official.