Contractor’s ‘excess’ profits reignite debate on Pentagon oversight

An aerospace contractor’s alleged overcharging of millions of dollars for military spare parts is triggering the latest partisan debate over where to draw the line between too much oversight of Pentagon contractors and not enough.

The Defense Department inspector general reported last month that Cleveland-based TransDigm Group had about $21 million in “excess profit” on 150 contracts for aircraft parts in recent years.

The Pentagon is now seeking repayment of the $21 million. The company faced a similar charge from auditors about two years ago and agreed to repay the government $16 million.

Some say a provision in the fiscal 2018 National Defense Authorization Act that was meant to reduce contractors’ paperwork in order to streamline acquisitions has made it easier for contractors to charge too much for parts. That law effectively freed up an untold number of contractors from a requirement to provide the Pentagon certain detailed data about the justification for their prices.

Now the debate is over whether to enact a new law that would force companies to divulge such information upon the government’s request.