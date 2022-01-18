Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Boris Epshteyn subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and two other allies of former President Donald Trump who promulgated election fraud claims about the 2020 presidential election and worked to delay or overturn the results are being subpoenaed by the House select committee examining the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

Jenna Ellis, a Trump campaign lawyer, and Boris Epshteyn, a Trump adviser, also received subpoenas. They are all required to produce documents by Feb. 1 and sit for an interview Feb. 8.

“The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement.

Giuliani, as personal attorney for Trump, went on a tour falsely alleging the election was stolen, pointing out unsubstantiated theories about election corruption in states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania. Between mid-November 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, Giuliani sought to convince state legislators to make efforts to overturn the election results and pushed legal challenges.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, also was reportedly in touch with Trump and members of Congress to discuss tactics to overturn or delay the election results, the committee said. He was suspended from practicing law in New York by the Appellate Division of the state Supreme Court for communicating “demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts,” among other transgressions.