Langevin, McNerney join Democrats heading for exit

The exodus of House Democrats ahead of a challenging midterm election season continued Tuesday, with Rhode Island’s Jim Langevin and California’s Jerry McNerney announcing retirement plans within minutes of each other.

Their decisions bring the number of House Democrats retiring after this term to 20, with eight more running for other offices.

Neither Langevin nor McNerney faced a competitive election in 2020. Nevertheless, their departures were greeted by Republican campaign committees as further proof that House Democratic incumbents think their party will lose the majority.

“With failed records on every front, it’s no surprise Democrats are flooding the exits,” said Calvin Moore, a spokesman for the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with House GOP leadership.

By comparison, six Republican House members have announced plans to retire at the end of the year, while seven are running for other offices.