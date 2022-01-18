Democrats tie ‘talking filibuster’ gambit to Senate’s two-speech rule

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer plans to try to implement a “talking filibuster” rule that would allow the chamber’s voting rights debate to be brought to a close by just a simple majority once Republicans have run out of turns to speak.

But the New York Democrat’s proposal announced Tuesday evening lacked buy-in from the entire caucus, meaning its implementation will likely be blocked as early as Wednesday.

“Once members of the minority party have exhausted all of their speaking rights and defended their position on the Senate floor, the debate will have run its course, and the Senate will move to vote on final passage at a majority threshold,” Schumer told reporters late Tuesday.

He described the proposal, which would come up for a floor vote after the GOP rejects the majority leader’s motion to invoke cloture on a voting rights measure, as being “restorative” of a long-standing Senate rule known colloquially as the two-speech rule.

Under the provisions of Rule 19, “no Senator shall speak more than twice upon any one question in debate on the same legislative day without leave of the Senate, which shall be determined without debate.”