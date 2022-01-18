Approval voting: The political reform engineers — and voters — love

If there’s one thing engineers take pride in, it’s discovering the next big thing. As pretentious as it may sound, we are as cautious as we are thrilled to throw support behind emerging products, practices and ideas. So, when I tell you that engineers, entrepreneurs and other bright minds are throwing support behind approval voting, know that it’s far from the last time you’ll hear about it.

What is approval voting? It’s a problem-solving voting method that empowers voters to choose one or more candidates on a ballot, simplifying the voting process. Essentially, you can vote for or “approve” of as many candidates as you like. The candidate with the most approval wins.

A little background, I am a manager of software engineers with an economics/game theory background, and I’ve been working in tech since 2008. We engineers approach problems from a systems theory standpoint and seek to understand how the whole system operates — what are its inputs, and outputs, and what are our goals for the system? Very little is left up to emotion, with numbers and logic at the forefront.

Imagine my concern, then, watching the state of the American electorate becoming more partisan and emotionally charged than ever before. As an engineer, when we find a bug in a system, we have two options: We can patch over the symptoms with small fixes or dig deep and see what caused the problem in the first place.

One of the most overlooked “bugs” in our current democratic system is vote splitting. When voting for a single position, like the presidency (and most elections in the U.S.), you often have to choose between your honest favorite or the “lesser of two evils.” This bug encourages parties to prevent people from running by hosting primaries and can allow a third-party candidate to swing an election, much like Ralph Nader in 2000. And it can lead to things people most want to avoid — extremism, hyperpartisanship and a lack of representation.