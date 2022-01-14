Biden’s three new nominees aim to add diversity to Fed board

President Joe Biden nominated Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the Federal Reserve’s vice chair for supervision, and Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson to fill the remaining open seats on the board, the White House said.

“They will bring long overdue diversity to the leadership of the Federal Reserve, including the first Black woman in history to serve on the Board and the fourth Black man to serve on the Board,” the White House said in a statement, referring to Cook and Jefferson.

The president has also nominated Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to another term and board member Lael Brainard to be vice chair. The Senate Banking Committee took testimony from both of them this week.

“If all five are confirmed, the Board will be majority women,” the White House statement said. “When we have leaders in the Federal government that reflect the diversity of our country, it results in better outcomes for all Americans. That is especially true in our economy where too many groups historically have been left behind, or left out altogether.”

The nominees would begin terms as the Fed faces surging inflation, volatility in the labor markets, uncertainty about the economy as another variant of COVID-19 spreads, and with progressives urging it to include the climate among the risks to the economy.