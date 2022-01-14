Auditors question improper Pentagon payments

The Defense Department program that contracts out billions of dollars in health care services for military families has not accurately identified how much it has spent in error, the Pentagon’s inspector general said in a report made public this week.

The Defense Health Agency’s Military Health Benefits program, which spends about $23 billion a year, “did not have adequate processes to identify improper payments and produce a reliable improper payment estimate” for fiscal 2021, the report said.

By sharp contrast, the Pentagon's Agency Financial Report for fiscal 2021, produced in November, said the agency had 95 percent confidence in the accuracy of its process for tracking overpayments in the Military Health Benefits program.

While this week’s inspector general report on that program covers just a fraction of the Pentagon’s nearly $665 billion in annual payments to people, contractors and other entities, the audit begs the question of how much worse the improper payments problem is across the department than defense officials have said.

The Pentagon inspector general is required by law to report annually on the department's overall performance in controlling improper payments, but that report has yet to be released.