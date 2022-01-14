Administration announces $27 billion in bridge projects

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the release Friday of the first chunk of a more than $27 billion investment in bridges during a visit to Philadelphia.

The bridge program, announced on the 60-day anniversary of the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law, has become a frequently touted talking point since the law's passage. Money for the formula program will go to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and tribal governments over the next five years.

In all, the formula program is expected to help repair some 15,000 highway bridges. It includes $26.5 billion for states and $825 million for tribal bridges and includes incentives to spend money on “off-system” bridges, which are typically not on the federal highway system. Generally, states are required to match federal funding with up to 20 percent state or local funding, but the bipartisan bill allows 100 percent of federal funds to pay for the repair or rehabilitation of locally owned off-system bridges.

A second $12.5 billion bridge program, aimed at “bridges of national and regional significance,” will be announced after the Department of Transportation establishes eligibility and application criteria, the official said.