Supreme Court blocks vaccine-or-mask mandate for larger employers

The Supreme Court blocked on Thursday a Biden administration requirement that larger businesses require employees to be vaccinated or have a masking and testing policy, but allowed a similar vaccine mandate to go into effect for around 10 million health care workers.

The decisions hinged on whether the administration had the authority to issue the policies to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resurged as a sharply increased number of Americans are testing positive among the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

In a 6-3 order, the justices halted an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule for larger businesses to either require vaccines or have a masking and testing policy early this year.

And in a 5-4 order, the justices allowed a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccination mandate for health care workers at federally funded health care facilities.

“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court to uphold the requirement for health care workers will save lives: the lives of patients who seek care in medical facilities, as well as the lives of doctors, nurses, and others who work there,” President Joe Biden said in a written statement about the Supreme Court action. “We will enforce it.”