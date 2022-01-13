Sinema opposes changing filibuster ahead of Biden visit, another obstacle to voting rights push

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema did not wait for President Joe Biden to address the Senate Democratic caucus to renew her opposition to getting rid of the 60-vote requirement to break filibusters of legislation in the Senate — effectively killing the voting rights legislation the president and Democratic leaders say is necessary to safeguard elections.

The Arizona Democrat said she supported the underlying voting rights legislation that Democrats on Capitol Hill and the White House want to advance, but made clear that eliminating the 60-vote threshold to cut off debate on legislation will not be a rules change that she will support.

“These bills help treat the symptoms of the disease, but they do not fully address the disease itself and while I continue to support these bills, I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division affecting our country,” she said.

The senator called the efforts by state legislatures to restrict voting rights attempts to “undermine faith that all Americans should have in our elections in our democracy.”

Regardless of the sentiment behind Sinema’s speech, Republicans cheered its effect. Senate Republican Whip John Thune, who was among those in the chamber for Sinema’s speech, said the remarks “should put kind of the nail in the coffin of the idea that somehow [the Democrats] might eventually win.”