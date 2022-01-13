Senate Health panel advances Califf to lead FDA

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee advanced Robert Califf’s nomination to be commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration in a 13-8 vote Thursday.

“As our nation continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the scientists and experts at the Food and Drug Administration who are working diligently to ensure we have safe and effective vaccines, tests, treatments, and more, deserve a strong leader who will make sure science always comes first,” Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., said in a statement.

Califf had the top job at the FDA for one year in 2016, under the Obama administration, and was confirmed then in a bipartisan 89-4 vote. But in a more polarized Washington and with unprecedented scrutiny on the FDA, he faced a tense job interview with the committee on Dec. 14.

Biden nominated Califf after a nearly yearlong search, underscoring the challenges Califf will face.

The former FDA commissioner, cardiologist and biotechnology consultant has done extensive research on clinical trial design. As part of this work, he has advocated incorporating electronic medical records into the data the FDA uses to determine whether a drug is safe and effective, a view that supporters say could lead to positive changes at the agency.