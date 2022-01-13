Senate Democrats back Biden, reject Cruz’s Nord Stream sanctions bill

The Senate on Thursday rejected a Republican effort to impose sanctions related to a Russian-German natural gas pipeline during a pivotal period for the future of Ukraine and broader questions about trans-Atlantic responses to new Kremlin aggression.

Senators voted 55-44 against legislation from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would require the imposition within two weeks of enactment of sanctions in the form of asset freezes and travel bans on European business officials leading the finalization of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The bill needed 60 votes to pass.

“We can send a strong warning to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin that he won’t be allowed to use energy as a weapon,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, in Thursday floor remarks in favor of the bill. “Really, the government of Germany should have shelved this project itself a long time ago. Berlin can still make the right call.”

The White House and Democrats opposed the legislation even amid near-uniform agreement in Washington that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is, in the words of the State Department’s No. 2 official Wendy Sherman Wednesday, a “Russian geopolitical project that undermines energy security and the national security of a significant part of the Euro-Atlantic community.”

Six Democrats joined 49 GOP senators in voting 'yes': Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Wisconsin’s Tammy Baldwin and Mark Kelly of Arizona. GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky voted against the bill.