Former top Shelby aide to lead GOP appropriations staff

Senate veteran William D. Duhnke III will return to his old job as minority staff director of the Senate Appropriations Committee, the panel's top Republican confirmed.

Sen. Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., called Duhnke, a longtime aide, a “highly qualified and trustworthy" person. "He knows the process. He's worked in approps. He knows it all," Shelby said Thursday.

Duhnke returned to the Appropriations staff as general counsel last year after Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler — a Democrat who had recently assumed the top SEC job — removed Duhnke from his position as chairman of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. The move was part of a broader PCAOB overhaul Gensler orchestrated, including removal of other board members who served during the Trump administration.

Duhnke served as Appropriations Committee minority staff director in the 113th Congress when Shelby was the panel's ranking Republican, among other majority staff director and general counsel positions on other committees during a 20-year career in the Senate.

Shelby has announced he will retire when the 117th Congress ends in January 2023. His current staff director, Shannon Hines, is headed to a defense-related firm when she leaves the Senate next month, according to sources familiar with the move who spoke on condition of anonymity.