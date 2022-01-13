Michael Angelo Riley, the former Capitol Police officer who faces charges for obstructing the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, asked a federal judge Thursday to require the government to provide him more information he can use for his defense.

Riley is charged with two felony counts of obstruction: one for telling Capitol rioter Jacob Hiles to take down Facebook posts of him in the building on Jan. 6 and another for deleting his own Facebook communications with Hiles.

In December, Hiles was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to pay $500 in restitution and assigned 60 hours of community service after pleading guilty to a single count of demonstrating in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor.

Riley’s lawyer, Christopher Macchiaroli, argues the government should provide information on when the grand jury regarding Hiles began and who knew about it. This is because “the Government in its prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Riley knew there was a grand jury empaneled as to Mr. Hiles or had reason to know that one would be.”

Macchiaroli says the government has refused to provide this information after “numerous requests” and that it won’t confirm if the grand jury investigation existed on Jan. 7, 2021, which “is the requisite underpinning to any claim that Officer Riley knew or had reason to know about it at the time of his alleged suggestion to Mr. Hiles.”