FHFA nominee pledges to address racial homeownership gap

Senate Democrats on Thursday pressed Sandra Thompson, the president’s nominee to run the Federal Housing Finance Agency, on how to leverage the agency to close the racial gap in homeownership.

Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said Thompson would have a major role to play in closing the gap, as well as preserving affordable housing. The racial homeownership gap is wider than it was in 1960, eight years before Congress passed landmark housing discrimination legislation, according to the Urban Institute, a think tank.

“At FHFA, she will be in a position to tackle some of the most pressing issues facing homeowners and renters, and to ensure the stability of our housing finance system,” Brown said. “And in just the past week, tragic fires in Philadelphia and the Bronx have reminded us of how far we need to go to ensure that everyone has a safe, affordable home.”

Thompson, who became acting director in June, said she had already directed federally backed mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to examine barriers to homeownership for Black and minority communities. The government sponsored entities (GSEs) have been under a conservatorship overseen by the FHFA since 2008.

“A home is the greatest asset that most people own. We believe homeownership will go a long way to closing the racial wealth gap,” she said. Thompson is the first Black woman nominated to lead the FHFA.