ESG investors urge regulators to create game plan for climate risk

A leading U.S. nonprofit association for impact investors issued sweeping recommendations for federal agencies to address climate-related risks on banks and financial institutions, joining the chorus of progressive advocates and Democrats calling for such regulations.

Ceres last week publicly disclosed its recommendations to the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the U.S. Treasury Department, calling on the regulators to incorporate climate risk into their rule-making and policy frameworks.

The organization works with hundreds of institutional investors and companies that have compelled the private sector to recognize financial risks from environmental, social and governance issues such as climate change and now want the U.S. government to not just play catch-up but also be a leader.

Ceres urged the Fed to issue supervision letters on climate risk to banks and bank holding companies to acknowledge that climate change poses risks to the financial system and provide guidance to financial institutions on identifying and monitoring the risks. The group also calls on the U.S. central bank to review the largest bank holding companies to gain an understanding of how they are identifying and managing climate risk and coordinate a study with the OCC and FDIC, as well as New York and Massachusetts’ state financial regulators.

“These recommendations build on that momentum by identifying practical and familiar steps that these agencies can take within their existing authorities to make good on their commitments to take action on climate financial risk,” said Steven M. Rothstein, managing director of the Ceres Accelerator for Sustainable Capital Markets.