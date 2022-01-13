Brainard tells senators reining in inflation is top Fed priority

Federal Reserve Board member Lael Brainard told senators Thursday that taming inflation is the regulator’s “most important task,” in testimony a day after a data report showed annual price increases reached a 40-year high.

Brainard appeared before the Senate Banking Committee for a confirmation hearing to be the Fed’s vice chair. The Democrat first joined the board in 2014.

“Inflation is too high, and working people around the country are concerned about how far their paychecks will go,” Brainard said in her opening statement. “Our monetary policy is focused on getting inflation back down to 2 percent while sustaining a recovery that includes everyone.”

Data released Wednesday by the Labor Department showed the consumer price index rose 7 percent in December compared to the same period the year before, the highest reading since 1982. The Fed's dual mandate involves maintaining price stability as well as boosting employment, tasks that sometimes call for different policy responses.

In response to a question from Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Brainard said the actions the Fed is taking on monetary policy will be able to bring down inflation without undermining job growth. The unemployment rate was below 4 percent in December, but the labor market remains volatile as the omicron variant of the coronavirus races through the country.