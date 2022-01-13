Biden directs surge teams to states hit hardest by omicron

The Biden administration will send surge teams and resources to six additional states — New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan and New Mexico — to deal with the influx of hospitalizations due to the omicron variant.

A White House official said the teams would help assist frontline health workers in emergency departments, triage patients, and step in for other providers to continue other types of health care.

The military medical teams, including more than 120 personnel, will be sent to Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Henry Ford Hospital near Detroit, University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque, and University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, according to the official.

The first 1,000 medical service members would arrive at hospitals next week to help with previously announced surge efforts.

The announcement comes as President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the omicron surge Thursday morning and emphasized steps the administration has and continues to take to ensure localities have adequate resources to fight the pandemic.