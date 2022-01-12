White House emphasizes testing over mask update

The White House COVID-19 Response Team stopped short of announcing major changes to anticipated guidance surrounding masks and instead focused on changes to testing strategy Wednesday.

Experts have been calling for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update its mask guidance to recommend high-filtration masks such as N95 and KN95s in light of the surge of the omicron variant.

“Right now, we are strongly considering options to make more high-quality masks available to all Americans and we'll continue to follow the science here. The CDC is in the lead. But this is an area that we're actively exploring,” said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.

Zients said the federal government has “a strong stockpile” of over 750 million masks for health care workers and first responders and does not have concerns about the supply of N95 and other high-filtration masks.

He added that the administration was not currently seeking more funding for masks.