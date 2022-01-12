Take Five: Marilyn Strickland

It’s fitting that Marilyn Strickland is Heard on the Hill’s first Take Five interview for 2022. After all, the Washington Democrat is someone well accustomed to going first: She was the first Black woman to be mayor of Tacoma, her state’s first Black member of Congress, and one of the first Korean American women in Congress too.

Speaking in her office late last year, Strickland talked about those firsts, as well as her strange first year in Congress and how the former Starbucks executive first started drinking coffee.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Q: Before you got started in politics, you were in the Starbucks corporate office. What’s your relationship to coffee? Are you a coffee snob?

A: Being from the Pacific Northwest, it is inherent for me to be a coffee snob. That said, I will enjoy just a plain old cup of drip coffee when I need to have it, whatever form it comes in. When I started working at Starbucks — this is true — I was not a coffee drinker. But given the schedule that I keep now, I definitely have coffee in the morning. I usually just get a regular cup of drip coffee with a little bit of cream and a little bit of sugar.