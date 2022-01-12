Shifting virus landscape raises new questions for COVID-19 testing

New questions are emerging about how best to use COVID-19 tests as the country grapples with a surge of breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals caused by the omicron variant.

Some evidence suggests omicron may produce more false negative results — or at least seemingly delayed positive results — in rapid antigen tests, with medical experts calling for more studies.

With omicron’s presumed shorter incubation period and increased transmissibility, detecting the virus quicker is becoming more important.

The issue is primarily with rapid antigen tests, which are less sensitive than traditional lab-based PCR tests but generally considered likely to identify people when they’re contagious. Preliminary evidence points to the possibility that rapid antigen tests can now miss a positive case in the first few days of infectiousness.

“The key idea here is that people are becoming symptomatic earlier after exposure and getting tested at that point, when their viral levels are still low enough to slip under the radar,” said Robert Colgrove, a physician who chairs the Diagnostics Committee at the Infectious Diseases Society of America. “This is less of an issue for PCR since it is more sensitive.”