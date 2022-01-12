Republicans stung by a change they made on judicial picks

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee warned for years that a change Republicans made during the Trump administration for judicial nominees would one day work against them — and Wednesday was that day.

Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., held a confirmation hearing for Andre Mathis, President Joe Biden’s pick for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit that has historically been designated for a nominee from Tennessee.

Durbin did so over the objection of Tennessee Republican Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, who as the home-state senators previously would have had a greater influence over who was nominated because of a long-standing committee tradition known as “blue slips.”

Republicans had used that to block some of President Barack Obama’s appeals court nominees, which left those spots vacant for President Donald Trump to fill. Under the tradition, if the home-state senators didn’t return the literal “blue slip” of paper to the committee, there would be no hearing and no confirmation.

But Republicans jettisoned that tradition during the Trump administration. Durbin on Wednesday said Republicans had moved 18 of Trump’s appeals court nominees through the committee without the return of “blue slips” from home-state Democratic senators, and ultimately confirmed 17 of them.